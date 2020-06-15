OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City police will be increasing patrols along the boardwalk and around town after several violent incidents were reported this summer.

Videos show several incidents along the beach town’s boardwalk over the weekend. One video shows a brawl on the boardwalk where a man can be seen beating another man with what looks like a metal pole. Police are seen on camera trying to stop the incident.

[WARNING: We are linking out to some of the videos due to explicit language and violence.]

Another video shows police trying to disperse crowds on the boardwalk. People are seen running away after something is thrown into the crowd. Eyewitnesses say it’s a tear gas-like substance, but police have not confirmed what was used.

And in another video, two young men are seen fighting along the boardwalk. Then police are seen chasing them and tackling one suspect and taking another into custody.

The OCMD police chief released a message Monday saying they would be increasing patrols in light of these violent incidents.

“The kind of behavior we’ve seen recently will not be tolerated and arrests will be made,” Chief Ross Buzzuro said.

One Ocean City business announced it would be temporarily closing due to the “whole new level of disrespect.”

“We have had more than enough this weekend dealing with a whole new level of disrespect to our staff, our business and our town and we are tired of being the brunt of undeserved verbal abuse by the public when ordering and picking up,” Alaska Stand said in a post.

This comes as police continue to investigate another incident on the boardwalk from Tuesday, June 9.

Two serious assaults occurred on the boardwalk between 11th and 16th streets sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Police believe the individuals pictured were involved in the incident:

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who can provide any information as to the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Detective Perry at CRPerry@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6604. Anonymous tips can also be left at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips/ or by calling 410-520-5136.