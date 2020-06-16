Comments
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Pikesville on Tuesday.
Police responded to the unit block of Caerleon Court around 6:15 p.m after receiving multiple calls for gun shots.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Homicide Unit said they believe the victim was targeted in this shooting.
Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.