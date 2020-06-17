The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.
OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash where a 22-year-old man died in Owings Mills later Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the area of Red Run Boulevard at 8:39 p.m. when a motorcycle was driving southbound on Red Run Boulevard near Redland Court lost control for reasons not yet known and began to slide.
The man, identified as Josean Osoria, 22, was separated from the motorcycle and was struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling northbound on Red Run Boulevard. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.