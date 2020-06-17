BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The return of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to the NFL has never had more momentum behind it than in the last few weeks. With NFL commissioner Roger Goodell encouraging teams to look into signing the QB earlier this week and league executive Troy Vincent echoing that sentiment, it would appear it’s now or never for Kaepernick to be signed by a team.

As such, the speculation has begun about which teams would make the most sense for the 32-year-old. According to Cody Benjamin of CBSSports.com, the team that beat Kaepernick in Super Bowl XLVII, the Baltimore Ravens, are the best landing spot.

As Benjamin points out, the Ravens have connection points with Kaepernick. The first and foremost of those is offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was the coordinator in San Francisco when Kaepernick burst into stardom in 2012 and 2013. Roman said last year in the wake of Kaepernick’s open workout that his “body of work speaks for itself.” The Ravens do have Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorely on the roster behind Jackson, but Kaepernick’s accomplishments outshine both of those players.

The organization did previously pass on a chance to sign Kaepernick with owner Steve Bisciotti saying “Pray for us” back in 2017 when the team was considering Kaepernick as a free agent. But, Bisciotti said last week that he is listening and learning from his players in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account discussing recent events. If that is the case, then it would seem possible that the organization would be open to adding Kaepernick.

For those that read all of the speculation about Kaepernick and say ‘well he doesn’t want to play anymore’, that has been proven wrong with Kaepernick “more motivated than ever” to return to the league. Players across the league from Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan, to Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde have called for Kaepernick to be signed. Whether or not it happens remains to be seen.