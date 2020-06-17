BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have a 56-year-old man in custody for the murder of a popular local gospel radio host, Tyra Phillips Womack.

Womack, 57, was shot outside her home in the 2400 block of Albion Avenue on June 10.

She was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Womack was the host of the Gospel Grace programs on WEAA on Sundays.

WEAA offers condolences and prayers to the family of our beloved Tyra Phillips (Womack). We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle ,sweet spirit today. Tyra was heard on Sunday's Gospel Grace programs for many years at WEAA. pic.twitter.com/KN9slCqA8d — WEAA889 (@WEAA889) June 11, 2020

While police investigated the WEAA radio host’s murder, they learned the shooting was the result of an argument with a neighbor.

Police identified Richard Sylvester Green, of the same block, as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

On June 16, Green was taken into custody in Baltimore County without incident.

He was taken to Central Booking, where he’s charged with first- and second-degree murder.

“Ultimately, he did admit his involvement in this case. He didn’t go into a motive, but from what we understand, there had been an ongoing dispute with not only the victim, but the victim son,” Baltimore Police Detective Donny Moses said.

Residents of the neighborhood said Green argued with many of his neighbors, most recently becoming enraged about parking spots. Friends of Womack can’t believe violence ended her life.

“When you think of a neighbor, you think of somebody if you run out of sugar you can knock on their door but you know you’re residing next to someone that even if you have differences you still don’t fathom they’ll take your life,” Brenda Brown, a friend of Womack, said.

Brown said Womack has a 25-year-old son who now has to go through life without his mom.

“A murder. That’s just a hard thing to shoulder for the rest of his life,” Brown said.