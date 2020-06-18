BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders who are currently uninsured now have until July 15 to enroll in health coverage through the Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace.
The deadline was originally June 15, but the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange announced it’s extending the deadline of its Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.
This comes as more than 43,000 residents have received coverage during the special enrollment period that began in March with Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement of a State of Emergency in Maryland.
Anyone who enrolls in health coverage through Maryland Health Connection starting Thursday through July 15 will have a coverage start date of July 1.
“Access to health coverage is important every day. However, the coronavirus pandemic has heightened awareness of that need, and we’ve seen a tremendous response of people enrolling in health insurance. We want to ensure that as many people as possible get the coverage they need,” says Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.