CORONAVIRUS IN MD:New COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Level Since March 31, Gov. Hogan Says
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Jobs, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland unemployment, Talkers, Unemployment, unemployment claims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of unemployment claims filed in Maryland last week topped more than 41,000.

According to new numbers released by the state’s labor department, 41,941 Marylanders made unemployment claims during the week of June 13, 2020.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The previous week 53,464 people made claims.

The number of claims is down significantly from its peak during the week ending May 2, in which more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.

Another 1.5 million Americans applied for jobless aid last week, a slight drop from claims the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. An additional 760,000 people filed for federal assistance for self-employed workers.

1.5 million applied for unemployment aid last week as layoffs moderate

The number of workers receiving unemployment benefits through all government programs remained at 29 million as of the end of May.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – June 13, 2020
Claim Filed By: Regular
UI		 PUA
(New)		 PUA
(Reclassified)*		 PEUC
Claims
Allegany 178 118 290 14
Anne Arundel 1269 1396 3426 56
Baltimore City 2698 1897 4658 171
Baltimore County 3040 2485 6102 196
Calvert 134 174 426 9
Caroline 63 75 183 4
Carroll 348 291 714 14
Cecil 196 175 430 24
Charles 525 430 1055 34
Dorchester 80 77 189 7
Frederick 535 528 1296 21
Garrett 63 35 86 5
Harford 644 575 1410 39
Howard 777 792 1946 32
Kent 46 32 78 9
Montgomery 2747 2590 6357 82
Non – Maryland 4915 2347 5762 228
Prince George’s 3439 2715 6664 146
Queen Anne’s 79 93 228 3
Somerset 67 51 125 11
St. Mary’s 179 205 503 11
Talbot 80 66 161 5
Unknown 0 0 0 0
Washington 471 331 813 16
Wicomico 236 246 604 32
Worcester 93 119 291 27
Totals by Type: 22,902 17,843 43,797 1,196
Total Regular UI Claims: 22,902
Total New PUA & PEUC Claims: 19,039
Total New UI Claims: 41,941

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply