ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of unemployment claims filed in Maryland last week topped more than 41,000.
According to new numbers released by the state’s labor department, 41,941 Marylanders made unemployment claims during the week of June 13, 2020.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The previous week 53,464 people made claims.
The number of claims is down significantly from its peak during the week ending May 2, in which more than 109,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.
Another 1.5 million Americans applied for jobless aid last week, a slight drop from claims the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. An additional 760,000 people filed for federal assistance for self-employed workers.
1.5 million applied for unemployment aid last week as layoffs moderate
The number of workers receiving unemployment benefits through all government programs remained at 29 million as of the end of May.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – June 13, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular
UI
|PUA
(New)
|PUA
(Reclassified)*
|PEUC
Claims
|Allegany
|178
|118
|290
|14
|Anne Arundel
|1269
|1396
|3426
|56
|Baltimore City
|2698
|1897
|4658
|171
|Baltimore County
|3040
|2485
|6102
|196
|Calvert
|134
|174
|426
|9
|Caroline
|63
|75
|183
|4
|Carroll
|348
|291
|714
|14
|Cecil
|196
|175
|430
|24
|Charles
|525
|430
|1055
|34
|Dorchester
|80
|77
|189
|7
|Frederick
|535
|528
|1296
|21
|Garrett
|63
|35
|86
|5
|Harford
|644
|575
|1410
|39
|Howard
|777
|792
|1946
|32
|Kent
|46
|32
|78
|9
|Montgomery
|2747
|2590
|6357
|82
|Non – Maryland
|4915
|2347
|5762
|228
|Prince George’s
|3439
|2715
|6664
|146
|Queen Anne’s
|79
|93
|228
|3
|Somerset
|67
|51
|125
|11
|St. Mary’s
|179
|205
|503
|11
|Talbot
|80
|66
|161
|5
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|471
|331
|813
|16
|Wicomico
|236
|246
|604
|32
|Worcester
|93
|119
|291
|27
|Totals by Type:
|22,902
|17,843
|43,797
|1,196
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|22,902
|Total New PUA & PEUC Claims:
|19,039
|Total New UI Claims:
|41,941
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.