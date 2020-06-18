Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Several Maryland malls are reopening as more coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Friday, June 19.
Arundel Mills, Harford Mall, Towson Town Center, and White Marsh Mall will reopen on Saturday, June 20.
Arundel Mills is set to open at 10 a.m., while the others will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Shoppers should be prepared for changes at the malls, from sanitation, social distancing requirements and the wearing of masks indoors.
For details on restrictions at each mall, go to their websites (hyperlinked above).