TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson Town Center mall reopened to shoppers Saturday, the first full day malls in Maryland were able to open their doors to shoppers since the coronavirus shuttered them roughly three months ago.
Malls, casinos and gyms were among the businesses that were able to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday as the state lifts more coronavirus-related restrictions.
A number of shoppers took to the stores while being asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Security guards handed out masks to those who needed them.
About 30 percent of the mall’s stores are open. For the latest list, click here.
