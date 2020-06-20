BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More Maryland colleges and universities plan to offer a combination of in-person and online classes this fall when students return.

In a news release on Friday, Howard Community College in Columbia said it would offer hybrid classes made up of in-person and online instruction, scheduled remote classes that will meet virtually and flexible online classes that can be completed as students’ schedules allow.

Even if the state moves to Phase Three of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, the fall semester will keep the blended learning options, the college said.

“The decision for fall aligns with the college’s own recovery and reopening plan and follows guidance from Howard County, the State of Maryland, and the Centers for Disease and Prevention,” HCC President Dr. Kate Hetherington said in the release. “I greatly appreciate the patience and perseverance of the college community as we developed our plan for the future, which balances health and safety with the necessity of some in-person services and instruction.”

McDaniel College in Westminster is shifting its fall semester due to COVID-19. Classes will begin on August 20 and end on November 20, while exams will wrap up by November 24. The fall semester will be split into two sessions, the school said earlier this week.

Graduate and professional studies programs will be held exclusively online, while undergraduate classes will be offered in in-person, hybrid and online formats.

Students will be able to live in residence halls but only in double rooms. Dining hall occupancy will also be limited.

