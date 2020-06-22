Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for art lovers: parts of the Baltimore Museum of Art are getting ready to reopen.
The outdoor sculpture garden will reopen on Wednesday, weather permitting. It will be open for free so visitors can take a stroll to see 33 modern and contemporary sculptures.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
After Wednesday, the garden will be open every Tuesday through Sunday.
While the BMA has been given the green light to reopen, it has not announced plans to do so.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.