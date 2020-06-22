CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for art lovers: parts of the Baltimore Museum of Art are getting ready to reopen.

The outdoor sculpture garden will reopen on Wednesday, weather permitting. It will be open for free so visitors can take a stroll to see 33 modern and contemporary sculptures.

After Wednesday, the garden will be open every Tuesday through Sunday.

While the BMA has been given the green light to reopen, it has not announced plans to do so.

