CORONAVIRUS IN MD:297 New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Of Monday, 8 More Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland and DoorDash teamed up on Monday to deliver meal kits to senior citizens in a part of Baltimore hit hard by the coronavirus.

The groups teamed up to deliver meal kits to those living in the 21215 ZIP code in northwest Baltimore.

The expanded “Ride United” program will now make it possible for hundreds of meals to be delivered to neighborhoods throughout central Maryland over the next several months.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

