Hi Everyone!
And hello Summer. New season, same weather story though. Low pressure, out over the Ohio Valley is still trying to get out of its own way and as it slowly, 24 hours late, managed to clear our coast. We will see some fairly righteous thunderstorms light up this afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a “marginal risk” for severe weather later on. Something we will watch for you as we move beyond lunch and into the p.m.
It’ll be 90° and humid today and that will be pretty much the same deal the next two days. And now that it is officially the new season we can say that each day we will have that “summertime” risk of afternoon thunderstorms. SUMMERTIME. The song says “the livin’ is easy.” The song is correct but only around the thunderstorm of this season.
Stay weather aware and have a fine, and safe day.
MB!
