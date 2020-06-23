BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium in Baltimore will reopen on July 1 after being closed for around three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors will see a number of changes, the aquarium said in a news release. Attendance will be limited to 25 percent capacity and all guests and staff over the age of two will be required to wear a face mask. They will also be temperature screened before entering the building.
The aquarium said it will limit capacity based on timed ticket entry and recommends people buy tickets online ahead of their visit.
Public health workers will get $5 off the price of admission tickets for themselves and other adult dependents in their group as a thank you for their work amid the pandemic, the aquarium added.
