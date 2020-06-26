Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Six Flags America will open on July 3 to the general public after closing due to coronavirus.
Six Flags staff have been preparing for their reopening for weeks.
The park in Prince George’s County says once guests are allowed back inside, they will see extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols like temperature checks, touchless bag checks and face mask requirements.
Guests will also have to get reservations to enter the park
For July, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hurricane Harbor will open at a later date.
