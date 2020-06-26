CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, Less Than 200 In ICU As Cases Top 66K
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Prince George's County, reopening Maryland, Six Flags America, Talkers

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Six Flags America will open on July 3 to the general public after closing due to coronavirus.

Six Flags staff have been preparing for their reopening for weeks.

Credit: Six Flags America

The park in Prince George’s County says once guests are allowed back inside, they will see extensive new safety measures and hygiene protocols like temperature checks, touchless bag checks and face mask requirements.

Guests will also have to get reservations to enter the park

For July, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hurricane Harbor will open at a later date.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

