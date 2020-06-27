ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health issued an order Saturday requiring Advanced Pain Medical Institute to terminate immediately all collection and processing of COVID-19 specimens.

The order was issued after the Maryland Department of Health received a complaint about COVID-19 testing sites operated in coordination with Advanced Pain Medical Institute.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

An investigation into the operations at the sites revealed concerns, including lack of a certification to perform COVID-19 tests, and patients’ inability to obtain test results.

Advanced Pain Medical Institute has conducted COVID-19 testing at several events in recent days, including:

June 6, 2020 at Church of Philippi, 7422 Race Rd., Hanover, MD 21076

June 13, 2020 at Southern Baptist Church, 1701 North Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21213

June 16, 2020 at Bilingual Christian Church, 6000 Erdman Ave., Baltimore, MD 21205

The Maryland Department of Health said patients who received COVID-19 tests at any of these locations are advised that their results may be erroneous.

These patients are encouraged to consider getting another test and, if symptomatic, to seek medical attention, health officials said.

A separate letter was issued by the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Health Care Quality which suspended Advanced Pain Medical Institute’s license to operate a medical laboratory and perform all laboratory testing.

The Maryland Department of Health said it is working in conjunction with local health departments in to ensure that those who were tested at the events listed above are aware of this action and where they may be retested.

