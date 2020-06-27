BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms moved through parts of Maryland on Saturday, causing damage across some of the region.

All severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued in the state were canceled by 6:15 p.m.

In Montgomery County, mostly in the Bethesda area, trees fell on multiple houses.

Storm Activity @MontgomeryCoMD Mostly in a Bethesda Area Multiple trees on multiple houses, In area along Jones bridge Rd- between Rockville Pike and Connecticut Avenue, Also had car stranded in high water OL beltway near Georgia ave – driver out of harm pic.twitter.com/ynOBjTmB8G — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 27, 2020

“Storm activity in Montgomery County, mostly in the Bethesda area, multiple trees on multiple houses, in the area along Jones Bridge Road between Rockville Pike,” the Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted.

They also reported that a car was stranded in high water near Georgia Avenue. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Fire officials also rescued several people in high water near the Howard County line.

Water rescue – 16700 Columbia Pike near Howard County line, Burtonsville that bridge, Report of several people in water — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 27, 2020

There were no reports of any injures.

