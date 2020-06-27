CORONAVIRUS IN MD:66.4K Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms moved through parts of Maryland on Saturday, causing damage across some of the region.

All severe thunderstorm warnings that were issued in the state were canceled by 6:15 p.m.

In Montgomery County, mostly in the Bethesda area, trees fell on multiple houses.

“Storm activity in Montgomery County, mostly in the Bethesda area, multiple trees on multiple houses, in the area along Jones Bridge Road between Rockville Pike,” the Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted.

They also reported that a car was stranded in high water near Georgia Avenue. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Fire officials also rescued several people in high water near the Howard County line.

There were no reports of any injures.

