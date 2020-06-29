ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County residents can still enjoy fireworks safely this Fourth of July weekend with a show at the Aberdeen IronBirds stadium.
On Saturday, July 4 the parking lot of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium will be hosting a drive-in Independence Day fireworks show.
Aberdeen and Harford County residents can drive to the stadium after 7 p.m. to park their cars pointed toward the field. The show will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Restrooms will not be available and pre-show tailgating is discourages.
Attendees must remain inside their vehicles while parked inside the lot.
“If you must leave your car, please observe social distancing and when possible, face coverings or masks are encouraged,” the press release states.
“The way that every different party and authority around Harford County have rallied together has been truly inspirational” IronBirds General Manager Jack Graham said. “Any semblance of normalcy and celebration will be a relief during what has been a difficult time across the country.”
970 WAMD will have instructions, special music and a countdown to the show.
“Overall,” Graham elaborated, “we are trying to encourage people to arrive for the show, enjoy some phenomenal fireworks, and travel home safely.”
