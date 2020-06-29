CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County officials are restricting the county’s beaches and fishing piers to county residents only starting July 1 due to public health and sanitation concerns.

The county commissioners voted to make this change at the June 23 meeting because they want to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 from other regions and due to the lack of sufficient restroom and sanitation capacity.

Matapeake Beach, and the beaches located at Terrapin and Ferry Point Nature Preserve will be restricted to Queen Anne’s County residents beginning July 1.

Commissioners sited significant overcrowding and the inability of patrons to practice social distancing.

“As the region enters into different phases of the Pandemic Recovery Plan, our number of visitors have skyrocketed beyond anything we have experienced before”. Our County venues are attracting people from Delaware, Virginia, Washington D.C. and we are not able to manage the current and necessary protocols to maintain a social distancing and provide adequate sanitary facilities at this time,” Steve Chandlee, Director of Parks & Recreation stated.

“This was not an action the Commissioners took lightly, but we have an obligation to protect the health of our citizens. We will monitor this closely and look forward to the day when we can safely enjoy these areas with our neighbors from around the state,” said County Commissioner Chris Corchiarino.

Staff on site each weekend will have to verify proof of residency, reinforce the rules, pick up trash and close the parking lots when capacity is reached.

County officials also said there’s been a high noise level and overcrowding reported at Romancoke and Matapeake fishing piers, which currently are open 24 hours a day.

Loud music, swimming after dark, yelling, illegal parking and fishing too close to private boats have all been reported. The piers will no longer be open 24 hours.

Starting July 1, the piers will only been open from dawn until dusk. Park Rangers will be onsite to close the parking lots once capacity has been reached, reinforce rules, pick up trash and make sure the picnic area is closed at sunset.

For more information on our parks and beaches, visit qac.org and type parks in the search bar.

