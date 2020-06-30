HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — The 56-year-old owner of a Halethorpe restaurant died days after he was shot while confronting three armed suspects who had allegedly broken into his business.
Lovo Norverto was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body at 15 De Septiembre in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road around 11 p.m. on June 24.
Halethorpe Restaurant Owner In Critical Condition After Shot By Armed Suspects
Norverto, of the 100 block of Ridge Avenue in Lansdowne, was shot after he confronted three suspects who forced their way into the back of the restaurant.
Several witnesses tried to help him and called police, but the suspects fled before police arrived.
He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he remained in critical condition before he succumbed to his injuries on June 28.
Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are continuing the investigation into this murder. Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact Baltimore County by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.