CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Delaware Officials Say Beachgoers Should Get Tested, In Maryland Cases Top 67.5K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A rising senior at the University of Maryland, College Park is being recognized for her volunteer work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bioengineering major used social media to organize cloth drives to collect T-shirts for to make face coverings.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Vaani Shah makes and delivers the masks to her local health department, which are then given out to frontline workers, COVID-19 patients and their visitors.

Since starting the project, hundreds of masks have been made and delivered.

Shah also volunteers at the Frederick Community Action Agency to help pack bags of food for families in need.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply