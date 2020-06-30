COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A rising senior at the University of Maryland, College Park is being recognized for her volunteer work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bioengineering major used social media to organize cloth drives to collect T-shirts for to make face coverings.
Vaani Shah makes and delivers the masks to her local health department, which are then given out to frontline workers, COVID-19 patients and their visitors.
Since starting the project, hundreds of masks have been made and delivered.
Shah also volunteers at the Frederick Community Action Agency to help pack bags of food for families in need.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.