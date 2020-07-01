Comments
Bel Air, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bel Air Wednesday morning.
Police said officers responded to South Main Street between Office Street and Pennsylvania Ave. after someone a reported person was hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officers found the 24-year-old lying in the road.
Officials said the victim sustained injuries from being hit and dragged by a vehicle that then fled the scene. Police believe the victim may have been in the road when he was hit.
Witnesses said the vehicle was a dark colored pickup truck which continued northbound on Main Street.
Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact police at 410-638-4500 or Metro Crime Stoppers.