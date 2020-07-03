BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Bel Air man was charged in the hit-and-run death of Alessandro Lori.
James Joshua Wallace, of the 2500 block of Conowingo Road, was arrested at his home on Thursday, July 2 around 1 p.m. without incident.
Wallace was charged with the following:
- Failure to stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving injury
- Failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury
- Failure to immediately stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death
- Failure to report accident involving a death to the nearest police
- Failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death
Around 12:14 a.m. on July 1, Bel Air Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on South Main Street between Office Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Lori, 24, was found lying in the roadway.
24-Year-Old Man Killed In Hit-And-Run In Downtown Bel Air; Police Searching For Driver
He was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses said the vehicle was a dark-colored pickup truck that continued northbound on Main Street. Lori may have been standing in the roadway when he was struck.
The suspect vehicle, a blue 2003 Ford F-150, was recovered and is being examined for evidence.
Anyone with information on the events that lead to Lori’s death are being asked to contact Detective/Corporal Maro at amaro@belairmd.org or 410-638-4524.