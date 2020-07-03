CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Tops 68K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Bel Air man was charged in the hit-and-run death of Alessandro Lori.

James Joshua Wallace, of the 2500 block of Conowingo Road, was arrested at his home on Thursday, July 2 around 1 p.m. without incident.

Wallace was charged with the following:

  • Failure to stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving injury
  • Failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury
  • Failure to immediately stop vehicle at the scene of an accident involving death
  • Failure to report accident involving a death to the nearest police
  • Failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death

Around 12:14 a.m. on July 1, Bel Air Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on South Main Street between Office Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Lori, 24, was found lying in the roadway.

He was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the vehicle was a dark-colored pickup truck that continued northbound on Main Street. Lori may have been standing in the roadway when he was struck.

The suspect vehicle, a blue 2003 Ford F-150, was recovered and is being examined for evidence.

Anyone with information on the events that lead to Lori’s death are being asked to contact Detective/Corporal Maro at amaro@belairmd.org or 410-638-4524.

