BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three restaurants in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood have announced they will temporarily close for cleaning after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

On Facebook, Lee’s Pint and Shell, Cowboy Row and Looney’s Pub all wrote they would close their doors for the safety of employees and customers.

Lee’s Pint and Shell wrote on Monday morning that three of its employees tested positive. They will stay closed “until we can ensure everyone’s safe return.”

“To ensure the safety of the rest of our staff and customers, we are going to close immediately so that our entire staff can be tested as soon as possible. We will also be hiring Pure Eco Solutions to do a deep clean,” the post reads.

On Monday, Cowboy Row posted one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of respect for our other employees as well as our community and customers, we will be closing immediately to completely clean and sanitize according to CDC guidelines as well as have all of our employees tested,” the restaurant wrote.

At Looney’s, a male employee tested positive, the establishment said on Saturday. Despite the employee not working for a week prior, they’re still closing so all employees can be tested.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.