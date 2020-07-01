Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced Wednesday offices and summer meal sites will be closed every Friday in the month of July.
All City Schools’ summer meal sites will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the month of July.
Normal operating hours restart in August.
For a list of alternative meal resources, please click here.
For more information on hours and locations of City Schools meal sites, please click here.
