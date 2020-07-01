Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention, foodies: the Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week is set to begin later this month.
The annual event will kick off on July 24 and run through August 2, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore said in a news release.
Due to the coronavirus, diners will see a number of changes, namely the inclusion of both sit-down and fast-casual restaurants for the first time, according to the release. Restaurants running only curbside service will also be able to participate.
Restaurants also won’t have to offer set pricing or multiple course meals but will offer “unique deals that are not normally available.”
A full list of participating restaurants and menus is set to be released later Wednesday.