HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) – The Maryland Department of Transportation is urging everyone to travel with safety in mind this Fourth of July amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While its important for drivers to slow down and be alert at all times, it’s also important to follow advice from the Maryland Department of Health, the MDOT said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Maryland Department of Health has launched a campaign reminding people that Governor Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring masks or face coverings inside retail establishments such and when riding public transportation is still in effect.

Officials are offering these tips to those who travel this year:

  • Wash hands often with soap and water.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Avoid those who are sick. If you are sick, stay home.
  • Practice social distancing by keeping distance between yourself and others.
  • Avoid large crowds.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

