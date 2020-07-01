BREAKINGPolice Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank has reached its $12 million goal to help pay for the first phase of its COVID-19 food access response plan.

This was made possible thanks to donations from across the country, as well as state grant money.

The food bank came up with this plan back in mid-March when the pandemic first started really impacting people.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Officials said food assistance is still very much needed, and it could stay that way through at least the end of this year.

This funding will allow the food bank to work with more than 350 other food pantries and feeding programs to ensure everyone has the food they need.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

