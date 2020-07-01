BREAKINGPolice Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In NE Baltimore
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Budget cuts, coronavirus impacts, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Department of Public Works, Local TV, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the state must make $413 million in budget cuts due to coronavirus expenses and a decline in state revenue.

Hogan said the cuts must be made to save more then 10,000 state jobs.

“Failing to take action — not making these strategic cuts that the budget team is calling for — would result in having to lay off more than 6,350 state employees,” Hogan said. “The $205 million in items that we have agreed to defer until next month, if not made … are the equivalent of 3,157 more jobs that would need to be eliminated.”

That’s a total of 10,250 employees jobs at risk, according to the governor.

Hogan said he would never vote for these levels of cuts.

The administration is hoping to use the COVID-19 relief fund to offset General Fund spending in public health and police-related activities.

The state is proposing cuts to travel, vacancies, operational expenses.

They are also proposing $131.5 million to higher education institutions, cut $28 million for WMATA as well as decreasing some programs to their fiscal year 2020 budgets.

WATCH LIVE: Department of Public Works Hearing

They are projecting a $4.6 billion deficit in fiscal year 2022.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply