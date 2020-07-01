CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Top 67.5K, Hospitalizations Up Slightly
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report an officer involved shooting happened Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 5800 block of Falkirk Rd.

 

The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police tweeted that no officers were injured in the shooting, but the suspect is in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

