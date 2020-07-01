Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report an officer involved shooting happened Wednesday morning.
It happened in the 5800 block of Falkirk Rd.
Officer Involved Shooting: 5800 block of Falkirk Road. Commissioner Harrison and PIO are on the scene.
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 1, 2020
The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police tweeted that no officers were injured in the shooting, but the suspect is in unknown condition.
President Mancuso is aware of the officer involved incident in the NED and is at Homicide with our members. No officers were injured and the suspect is in unknown condition. More information as it becomes available.
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) July 1, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.