BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Science Center at the Inner Harbor has reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The center can only reopen at 25 percent capacity and will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Guests should reserve tickets online to visit at a specific day and time, the center said.
Currently all online ticket fees have been waived.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.