CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Total Cases Tops 68K, Hospitalizations Down Slightly
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland Science Center, reopening Maryland, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Science Center at the Inner Harbor has reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The center can only reopen at 25 percent capacity and will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Guests should reserve tickets online to visit at a specific day and time, the center said.

Currently all online ticket fees have been waived.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply