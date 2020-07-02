Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As America celebrates its 244th birthday this weekend, Baltimore residents will be able to see five waves of Air Force and Marine Corps jets flying over the city in honor of Independence Day.
The flyover is set to happen around 5:30 p.m. on July 4. Officials said the jets, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, will approach the city from the northeast, fly over Fort McHenry and then turn south.
Other cities, including New York City and Philadelphia, will also get a chance to see the jets fly over as part of the “Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution.” They’ll then head to Washington, D.C., to take part in a larger ceremony, the Associated Press reports.