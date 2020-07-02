BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the coronavirus numbers remain steady in Maryland, that’s not the case in many other states with cases surging.
But now, Texas is getting a little extra help in their fight against the virus, all thanks to one Baltimore hospital.
Six nurses from Ascension Saint Agnes will be heading down south Sunday, but before they left, they were blessed and celebrated by their friends, family and colleagues.
These nurses have been taking care of some of the sickest patients in our area. They say traveling to Texas its scary, but they’re excited and grateful to have the opportunity to give back.
