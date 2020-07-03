ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders hospitalized due to the coronavirus fell again Friday as the total number of positive cases approaches 69,000, data released from the state’s health department shows.

As of Friday morning, the health department reported 422 Marylanders were currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those cases, 279 are acute care and 143 are intensive care.

That’s slightly lower than Thursday, when the health department said 441 people were hospitalized.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 68,961 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 691,495 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.92%. Number of persons tested negative: 494,873

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,099 pic.twitter.com/DNN4c3TCT5 — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 3, 2020

The total number of cases increased from 68,423 on Thursday to 68,961 on Friday. Just under 3,1000 Marylanders have died due to COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The state reports officials have conducted 691,495 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. The rate of tests that came back positive increased from 4.76 percent on Thursday to 4.92 percent on Friday.

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 206 (17) Anne Arundel 5,200 (201) 8* Baltimore City 7,789 (332) 10* Baltimore County 8,183 (457) 21* Calvert 419 (26) 1* Caroline 321 (3) Carroll 1,155 (110) 2* Cecil 487 (28) 1* Charles 1,426 (84) 2* Dorchester 188 (5) Frederick 2,520 (112) 7* Garrett 11 Harford 1,173 (60) 3* Howard 2,618 (86) 5* Kent 200 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,021 (709) 38* Prince George’s 18,861 (664) 23* Queen Anne’s 234 (18) 1* St. Mary’s 651 (51) Somerset 87 (3) Talbot 144 (4) Washington 691 (28) Wicomico 1,085 (40) Worcester 291 (16) 1* Data not available (23)

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by age and gender(probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,098 10-19 3,605 (1) 20-29 10,264 (16) 1* 30-39 12,890 (41) 5* 40-49 12,183 (98) 3* 50-59 10,810 (242) 13* 60-69 7,708 (501) 12* 70-79 4,882 (756) 18* 80+ 4,521 (1,423) 72* Data not available (21) Female 35,738 (1,518) 64* Male 33,223 (1,581) 60*

Here are the latest numbers of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 19,783 (1,251) 46* Asian (NH) 1,327 (121) 6* White (NH) 13,617 (1,321) 64* Hispanic 18,460 (344) 8* Other (NH) 3,379 (34) Data not available 12,395 (28)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.