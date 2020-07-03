BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials at Johns Hopkins University are investigating after a noose was found Thursday at a construction site in an off-campus building owned by the school.
Johns Hopkins University officials said that the noose was found during ongoing renovations of a Whiting School of Engineering research laboratory in the Stieff Silver Building, in the Remington area of Baltimore City.
University officials said that they were notified by general contractor Plano-Coudon.
Johns Hopkins said it has referred the incident to federal law enforcement and has launched its own investigation, led by the Office of Institutional Equity. University officials are also coordinating their actions with Plano-Coudon, which has offered its full cooperation and support.
Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels said in a message Friday to the University community:
“Johns Hopkins University condemns this act of hate. We find such racist imagery horrifying and repugnant and a direct threat to the Black community at Johns Hopkins and in Baltimore, standing in stark opposition to the values of equity, justice, and humanity to which we are firmly committed.”