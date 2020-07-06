BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland office of the Council on American Islamic Relations or CAIR is calling for a hate crime investigation after a noose was reportedly found at Johns Hopkins University.
The alleged noose was found by a contractor inside the Whiting School of Engineering building, which is off campus.
Johns Hopkins University officials said that the noose was found during ongoing renovations of a Whiting School of Engineering research laboratory in the Stieff Silver Building, in the Remington area of Baltimore City.
University officials said that they were notified by general contractor Plano-Coudon.
Johns Hopkins said it has referred the incident to federal law enforcement and has launched its own investigation, led by the Office of Institutional Equity. University officials are also coordinating their actions with Plano-Coudon, which has offered its full cooperation and support.