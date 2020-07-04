Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead Friday night in Owings Mills.
Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the unit block of Richmar Road for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, Benjamin Knefel, 31, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was pronounced dead by medics.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Baltimore County by calling 410-307-2020.
