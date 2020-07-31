Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in a fatal shooting in Owings Mills earlier this month.
Artis McDaniel, III, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 3 shooting that left 31-year-old Benjamin Knefel dead. He’s being held without bail pending a hearing, police said.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the unit block of Richmar Road, When officers arrived, they found Knefel with multiple gunshot wounds in the upper body. He died at the scene.
Police said McDaniel and another person had gotten into an argument with Knefel in a parking lot. During the argument, Knefel reportedly shot McDaniel multiple times.
YOU MIXED THE VICTIM AND OFFENDERS NAME UP AT THE END