CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 69.6k
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms are moving through Sunday evening with likely hail in or near parts of Maryland.

The severe storms are likely to produce hail in or near Hyde Park, Cape May Landing and Cape May Beach in Baltimore County.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for southeastern Baltimore City, northeastern Anne Arundel County and south-central Baltimore County until 5:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 6 p.m. in Montgomery County. 7

They are also in effect for Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County until 5:45 p.m.

WJZ’s Chelsea Ingram is tracking the Sunday evening activity.

A flood warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for parts of Harford County. Severe storms are putting down 2-3 inches of rain in/near Bush River, Forest Greens and Abingdon.

Stony Beach, Riviera Beach, Bohemia Beach and Greenlawn Shores are set for dangerous thunderstorms with strong, damaging winds and hail Sunday night.

Chelsea Ingram

Comments

Leave a Reply