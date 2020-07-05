BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms are moving through Sunday evening with likely hail in or near parts of Maryland.

The severe storms are likely to produce hail in or near Hyde Park, Cape May Landing and Cape May Beach in Baltimore County.

Severe thunderstorm likely producing hail in or near Hyde Park, Cape May Landing and Cape May Beach in Baltimore County. @wjz pic.twitter.com/FVjxHOsGhr — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 5, 2020

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for southeastern Baltimore City, northeastern Anne Arundel County and south-central Baltimore County until 5:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 6 p.m. in Montgomery County. 7

They are also in effect for Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County until 5:45 p.m.

WJZ’s Chelsea Ingram is tracking the Sunday evening activity.

Doppler Radar estimates rainfall rates as high as 2-3"/ hour with this severe Storm. @wjz pic.twitter.com/2r4av100t6 — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 5, 2020

A flood warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for parts of Harford County. Severe storms are putting down 2-3 inches of rain in/near Bush River, Forest Greens and Abingdon.

Severe storm put down 2-3" of rain in/near Bush River, Forest Greens and Abingdon. A flood warning remains in effect until 9:15 pm for portions of Harford County. @wjz pic.twitter.com/UjbTA6k2Sk — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 5, 2020

Stony Beach, Riviera Beach, Bohemia Beach and Greenlawn Shores are set for dangerous thunderstorms with strong, damaging winds and hail Sunday night.