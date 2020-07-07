BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has surpassed 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and a total of 3,140 people have died as a result of the virus.

The 21224 zip code runs from the water to the county line. It has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state.

“I’m just real paranoid. It’s best to be paranoid right now. You don’t know what’s going on. Too many people are dying,” said Baltimore resident Deborah Trusty.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

WJZ spoke to multiple residents in the zip code.

“Staying home for now until things start to get better and you see a noticeable decline,” said Canton resident Billy Seibel.

“I’m not really afraid to go out, but I am very cautious. Very, very cautious,” said Baltimore resident Chenisa Whitaker.

Baltimore City health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said minority communities are among those hit the hardest.

“These communities tend to be in more densely populated areas,” she said. “They tend to live in multi-generational housing.”

That makes it harder to social distance.

The state has increased testing and some jurisdictions, like Baltimore City, provide hotel rooms so people can self-quarantine if they get sick.

Dr. Dzirasa said people need to keep washing their hands and wearing masks.

“We still urge residents and business owners to be vigilant,” she said.

