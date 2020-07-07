BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While men and women are equally as likely to contract COVID-19, new studies are showing that men are being hit harder by the disease than counterparts.

“Men who developed COVID-19 did worse than women,” Dr. Richard Pomerantz, of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, said.

One analysis of 5,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in New York City showed that more than 60% were men. Another study suggests that men are twice as likely to die from the virus than women.

“Women have a better response to infections than men do,” Dr. Pomerantz said. “They’re immune system is more revved up to deal with infection.”

Doctors say a woman’s estrogen level also helps fight the disease.

“Whereas men who don’t have that are not going to be nearly as able to fight off the infection as women do,” Dr. Pomerantz said.

It’s also said that women tend to recover from COVID-19 faster, leaving less chance of complications to arise. It’s why doctors are urging men to be extra vigilant in taking precautions.

Dr. Pomerantz says, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen women having an easier time fighting a virus, they noticed it with Severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] as well.

