BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials at Johns Hopkins University said they’re “deeply concerned” by the new guidance regarding the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.
ICE announced Monday if universities switch to all online learning this fall, international students will be forced to leave the country or risk deportation.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
In a statement Ronald J. Daniels, President of Johns Hopkins University, said this guidance dismisses the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and ignores current travel restrictions.
President Daniels said, in part:
“SEVP has shown an utter disregard for the welfare of international students pursuing excellence in American higher education institutions, and for universities seeking to continue their missions in these most uncertain of times. If SEVP is under the impression that American higher education is returning to normal this fall, it could not be more mistaken.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.