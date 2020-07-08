BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Wednesday the launch of “MD Mind Health”, a new text-based mental health initiative to fight isolation and encourage mental wellness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new program was developed by the MDH Behavioral Health Administration in partnership with Maryland 211, the state’s crisis hotline.

State health officials said Maryland’s crisis hotline saw a significant increase in volume in recent months, especially in text messages.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Texts sent through this program will provide supportive mental health messages and remind recipients that immediate access to mental health services are available.

If in distress, individuals can call 211, chat through the 211 website or text 898-211. All actions will link the individual to a call specialist available 24/7.

Individuals can text 898-211 to sign up for MD Mind Health to receive encouragement, reminders and resources for staying connected.

People in crisis can get immediate help by calling Maryland’s crisis hotline (211, press 1), the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK), or SAMHSA’s national emergency number (1-800-273-8255).

Maryland veterans can also enroll in Operation Roll Call (1-877-770-4801) — a program that offers regular check-in calls and a chance to talk to someone who can offer support.

More information and resources regarding COVID-19 are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.