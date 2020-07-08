Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called around 7:15 p.m. to the 100 block of North Kossuth Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after arrival.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.