MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — After an investigation, Baltimore County Police say a report about rock throwing at the scene of an apartment fire in Middle River over the weekend was unfounded.
County firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 9900 block of Dehavilland Way. When they arrived heavy fire was showing from the back of the building, but there was a large crowd outside.
At the time, officials said the crowd started throwing things at firefighters — making it difficult for them to fight the fire. They called police to help control the crowd.
5 Injured In Middle River Apartment Fire, Including 3 Firefighters
But now police say it was one firefighter who police he noticed an object in the air and wasn’t sure where it came from.
“Police investigated and found no damage to any equipment, no injuries to any firefighters and at no point were they ever stopped or impeded from doing their jobs,” officials said in a statement to WJZ.
Twenty four of the building’s units were affected by the fire, with 16 of them heavily damaged, officials said. The fire was contained to the upper floors.
Several people are displaced, however, the exact number is not known at this time. The Red Cross has been notified.
Two civilians were injured, and three firefighters were as well; two shoulder injuries and two heat-related.