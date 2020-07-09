BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore announced Thursday that they will be providing “parklets” to turn parking spots into available dining areas for restaurants that have limited sidewalk space for outdoor seating.
The “parklet” is a specially designed unit that allows for dining safely in a curbside parking spot. The Partnership worked with Design Collective and OE Customs in order to create the parklet in order to make something that was both moveable and heavy enough to keep people safe from traffic. The parklet’s design includes umbrellas for shade along with string lighting, benches and chairs.
The Partnership will be installing the parklet in front of popular restaurants along Charles Street with the location moving every two weeks to a different restaurant. Here is the schedule:
Cazbar
316 N. Charles Street
Tuesday, July 14- Monday, July 27
Homeslyce
336 N. Charles Street
Tuesday, July 28- Monday, August 10
Mick O’Sheas
328 N. Charles Street
Tuesday, August 11 – Monday, August 24
The Civil
518 N. Charles Street
Tuesday, August 25 – Tuesday, September 8
