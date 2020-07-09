ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County residents and visitors will soon be required to wear face coverings in outdoor public spaces when social distancing isn’t possible, county leaders said Thursday.

The step is part of the county’s new “Keep Anne Arundel Open” initiative. It’s set to take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

In a news release, County Executive Steuart Pittman said the initiative is designed to keep the county from having to close businesses again and stop the spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“Right now, in Anne Arundel County, our positivity rate is low and our hospitalization numbers look good,” Pittman said. “It took a lot of work to get here. But we can do better. By acting now to isolate this virus further, we can finish the job we started, protect our businesses and our workforce, and Keep Anne Arundel Open.”

Also included in the initiative is a plan to test two percent of the county’s population for COVID-19 each week and increased enforcement of social distancing rules at bars.

A second initiative announced Thursday is designed to provide workforce assistance to county residents, including financial help for those who don’t qualify for state unemployment benefits as well as job training.

The application period for the programs will open Monday.

As of Thursday morning, the county’s health department has reported a total of 5,391 COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths.

