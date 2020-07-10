BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Woodlawn man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for possession of three kilograms of fentanyl with intent to distribute, the justice department said Friday.
Judge George Russell, III, also sentenced 26-year-old Devon Denzel Thompson to five years of supervised release. He will also have to forfeit a gun and more than $14,000 in drug-related proceeds.
According to a plea agreement, Thompson fled from a traffic stop in March 2018. During a pursuit, he threw several items out of his vehicle’s window.
Woodlawn Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Enough Fentanyl To Kill More Than 1.5M People
Police arrested Thompson and found a digital scale and more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which led them to get a warrant to search his home. At his home, they found three kilograms of fentanyl and more than $10,000 in cash.
Officials previously said the three kilograms of fentanyl were enough to kill more than 1.5 million people.