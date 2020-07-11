OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two Ocean City, Maryland bars announced they would be closed this weekend due to positive coronavirus cases among staff.

Fish Tales OC and the Purple Moose Saloon are both closed because they learned in the last 24 hours about cases among their staff.

In a message on Facebook, Fish Tales said it learned Friday night that three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

“We regret to inform you that Fish Tales will be closed until further notice. It was brought to our attention tonight that 3 of our staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Upon receiving this news, we immediately closed. We believe that we have set a positive example in our community following this pandemic thus far. We are eager to continue down this path by doing the right thing for our staff and customers. We will be meeting with health officials to go over the safest procedures to make sure all of our staff has been tested and cleared to work. We are so grateful for the outpouring love and support we have received from our staff and customers during these trying months. Just like we said before, Fish Tales will come back stronger and better than ever! Thank you for understanding that the health of our staff is most important during this time. We love you all and hope to be back open soon!”

The Purple Moose Saloon also announced Friday it was closed because it too learned two of its staff members tested positive after they fell ill Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, July 7, 2020, two staff members from the Purple Moose Saloon were not feeling well, The Owner and Management decided to immediately close the Purple Moose for everyone’s safety. Later, in the day we were informed that the two staff members did indeed have Covid-19. We are having all employees tested and a cleaning company has been hired to disinfect all surfaces. We will be closed until further notice and will only open after a thorough inspection of the premise and employees. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our customers. Our main concern is for everyone’s well-being,” the saloon said in a post.