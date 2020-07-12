OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Three more restaurants in Ocean City, Maryland, have temporarily closed after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post Saturday evening, officials from Dry Dock 28 and Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon announced they would close until 11 a.m. Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Shortly after Dry Dock 28 made its announcement, Blu Crabhouse and Raw Bar said it would be closed until further notice after one employee tested positive for COVID-19. Others are waiting for test results.
The restaurant wrote it will undergo a deep cleaning and will reopen once staff members have been tested and quarantines are complete.
Two other bars in the beach town, Fish Tales OC and the Purple Moose Saloon, announced their temporary closures on Friday after multiple employees at each business tested positive for the virus.
As of Sunday, Worcester County has reported 321 cases and 17 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
